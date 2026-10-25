Auqaf Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi to Review Development Work at Roza-e-Masooma-e-Sindh

Masooma-e-Sindh shrine in Agham Kot prepares for the installation of a historic gravestone.

Sindh Auqaf Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi will visit Roza-e-Masooma-e-Sindh on Tuesday, October 27. He will review development and restoration work at the shrine of Syeda Khadija Bibi Maham (SA), daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (AS).

The Sindh Auqaf Department oversees the project, which has reached its final stages. During the visit, officials will brief the minister on construction progress, heritage preservation and facilities for devotees.

Representatives of the Zaireen Khidmat Committee Roza-e-Masooma-e-Sindh, the Auqaf Department’s Mazhabi Amoor Committee and the Karachi Editors Club will welcome the minister and his delegation.

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Historic Gravestone to Move to Public Ziaratgah

A major highlight of the visit will be the relocation of an ancient gravestone from the shrine’s Sardab. The gravestone currently stands at the grave of Syeda Khadija Bibi Maham (SA).

Its inscriptions record the date and time of her martyrdom, along with the year 170 Hijri. Organisers describe the stone as a rare and sacred historical relic.

The team will carefully move the gravestone to the upper section of Roza-e-Masooma-e-Sindh. There, officials will install it at the Ziaratgah-e-Aam. This move will allow devotees and members of the public to view the relic and perform Ziarat.

Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi will formally inaugurate the installation.

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The minister will also plant a commemorative sapling to launch a plantation drive at the shrine.

Organisers will present him with an honorary shield, a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and other souvenirs. The presentation will recognise his services towards the shrine’s construction, restoration and heritage preservation.

They have also arranged a special luncheon in his honour.

Organisers said the installation would mark an important milestone in the shrine’s development. It will also give the public greater access to a relic that holds religious and historical significance.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve the shrine while preserving its heritage for future generations.

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