Pakistan Win Toss, Elect to Field Against England in Lahore Tri-Series

Pakistan elect to field against England in the Lahore tri-series match dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against England in the tri-nation series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The match also marks Pink Day, an initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Both teams completed practice sessions at the stadium before the match. Players focused on batting, bowling and fielding as they prepared for the contest.

Pakistan entered the game after winning both of their first two matches in the series. The team will look to maintain its winning run against England.

Pink Day Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dedicated the match to breast cancer awareness. As part of the initiative, signed shirts belonging to Pakistan players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam will be auctioned.

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Organisers will use the proceeds to support the treatment of women affected by breast cancer.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also visited Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the match.

Muaz Sadaqat Replaces Sufiyan Muqeem

Meanwhile, Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has been released from the squad for the ongoing series. The PCB confirmed that Muaz Sadaqat has joined the squad as his replacement.

According to the board, the change aims to provide greater balance to the team.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Razaullah, Haris Rauf.

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe.

The Lahore match combines an important series contest with a public awareness initiative, using cricket to support efforts to improve breast cancer awareness and access to treatment.

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