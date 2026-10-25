Venus Open International Squash: Egyptian Players Claim Men’s and Women’s Titles in Karachi

Karachi: Chief guest and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in a group photo with the players at the conclusion of the Venus ABC Open International Squash Championship. Also present on the occasion are former world champion Jahangir Khan, DHA Administrator Brigadier Ameer Nawaz Khan, Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad, and others.

Egyptian players Karim El Hammamy and Rowan Elaraby claimed the men’s and women’s titles at the Venus ABC Open International Squash tournament, which concluded at the Asif Nawaz Squash Complex at Defence Authority Creek Club.

Organised by the Sindh Squash Association, the five-day international tournament featured a total prize purse of $82,000 and attracted leading squash players from different countries.

El Hammamy Defeats Top Seed Curtis Malik

In the men’s final, Egypt’s Karim El Hammamy defeated England’s top-seeded Curtis Malik in straight games to secure the championship. El Hammamy completed the match in 48 minutes, winning 11–6, 12–10 and 11–3.

The Egyptian player maintained his composure throughout the contest and secured the title without dropping a game.

Rowan Elaraby Wins Women’s Championship

In the women’s final, Egypt’s Rowan Elaraby defeated compatriot Amina El Rihany in straight games to claim the title. Elaraby controlled the 33-minute encounter, winning 11–6, 11–8 and 11–5.

Former KATI President Muhammad Danish Khan Passes Away in Karachi

The victory completed a successful tournament for Egypt, with players from the country winning both the men’s and women’s championships.

Saeed Ghani Presents Prizes to Winners

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, while DHA Administrator Brigadier Ameer Nawaz Khan attended as guest of honour. Both officials distributed prizes among the participating players.

The winner received $5,415 in prize money along with a trophy. Former world champion Jahangir Khan, Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad and a large number of spectators also attended the ceremony.

The tournament concluded with Egypt securing both titles, highlighting the country’s presence in international squash competition and Karachi’s role as a host for international sporting events.

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