Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz address an election rally in Mirpur ahead of the AJK polls.

PML-N promises infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives ahead of Mirpur division polls, while the PPP accuses the party of violating election rules with pre-poll announcements.

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif pledged major development projects for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday as he and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wrapped up campaigning ahead of the AJK elections, drawing sharp criticism from coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a public gathering in Mirpur, Nawaz Sharif promised new infrastructure, healthcare and education projects, while the PPP accused the PML-N of using pre-election promises to influence voters and called on the Election Commission to investigate.

Nawaz Sharif announces development projects

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N would work to transform Mirpur and the rest of Azad Kashmir through development and public welfare initiatives.

Among the key promises were the establishment of an international airport in Mirpur, the revival of the long-delayed Mansehra–Muzaffarabad–Mirpur Motorway, the dualisation of the Kotli–Nakyal Road, and the construction of tunnels in Lohar Gali and Leepa Valley.

He also pledged new schools, colleges, universities and hospitals equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities, including CT scanners and MRI machines.

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Punjab welfare model offered to AJK

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Azad Kashmir has significant potential but requires better infrastructure and stronger public services.

She pledged to extend welfare programmes introduced in Punjab to AJK if the PML-N secures victory in the elections.

Nawaz Sharif also announced that Punjab would provide 10 Hospitals on Wheels and 10 electric buses for Mirpur as part of the party’s development agenda.

Remarks on Bilawal spark political row

During his speech, Nawaz Sharif made a light-hearted reference to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying “Kashmir should not be mistaken for Kashmore, nor Mirpur for Mirpurkhas.”

He added that political competition should remain peaceful and urged parties to avoid violence despite electoral differences.

The remarks quickly drew criticism from PPP leaders.

PPP alleges election code violations

PPP-Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari described the announcement of electric buses during the campaign as “political bribery.”

He urged the Election Commission to investigate what he called an attempt to influence voters before polling day.

Several PPP candidates also objected to the announcements, arguing that the promises violated the election code of conduct.

Sindh minister criticises Nawaz’s remarks

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also criticised Nawaz Sharif’s comments.

He said political disagreements should never involve ridicule of any province or region and urged leaders to maintain respect in public discourse.

PPP leaders maintained that development announcements made during the campaign amounted to an effort to sway voters ahead of the elections.

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