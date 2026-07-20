AI in Finance: Survey Finds CFOs Using Real-Time Data While Raising AI Integrity Concerns

Finance professionals increasingly use AI and real-time data to improve business decision-making.

Global report by ACCA and CA ANZ shows finance leaders are embracing AI-driven insights but remain concerned about accuracy, transparency and governance.

AI in Finance is transforming how businesses make decisions, with finance teams increasingly relying on real-time data and artificial intelligence to deliver faster and more strategic insights, according to a new global report released on Monday.

The report, Enabling Finance Insight, published by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), found that more than 60% of finance teams have increased their use of real-time operational data over the past two years.

Researchers said the shift reflects a move away from traditional retrospective reporting toward forward-looking business analysis supported by AI and broader data sources.

Pakistan-Canada Relations: Canada Seeks Expanded Trade and Investment Partnership with Pakistan

AI Reshapes Financial Decision-Making

The global survey gathered responses from 1,600 finance professionals.

It found that finance teams are increasingly analysing real-time operational metrics, unstructured internal data and AI-generated insights to improve business decisions.

Moreover, nearly 60% of respondents said finance teams now work closely with IT and data departments, highlighting stronger cross-functional collaboration.

Confidence in AI Remains Mixed

Despite growing adoption, the report found widespread concern about the reliability of AI-generated insights.

According to the survey, 93% of finance professionals expressed concerns about the integrity and verifiability of AI-generated analysis.

The main challenges include AI hallucinations, inaccurate outputs, incomplete datasets, lack of transparency and algorithmic bias.

The report said organisations must strengthen governance frameworks while ensuring responsible AI adoption.

Upskilling Becomes a Business Priority

ACCA Chief Executive Helen Brand OBE said finance professionals are evolving into strategic business advisers rather than traditional reporting specialists.

She stressed that organisations must invest in AI training, ethical governance and critical thinking to maximise the technology’s benefits.

Meanwhile, CA ANZ Chief Executive Officer Ainslie van Onselen said AI should strengthen professional judgement rather than simply accelerate existing processes.

She added that structured learning and stronger collaboration between finance, IT and data teams are essential for managing emerging risks.

Skills Gap Continues to Challenge Organisations

The survey revealed a significant AI skills gap across the finance profession.

Around 72% of respondents said they possess only basic or no generative AI skills.

However, 41% reported actively pursuing AI training and professional development in their own time.

Researchers said informal learning alone will not meet future business needs.

Key Challenges Identified

The report identified several barriers limiting the effectiveness of finance teams.

These include poor data quality, limited technical skills and difficulties integrating information from multiple sources.

Globally, 45% of respondents identified strategic priorities as the main driver of increased data analysis.

Another 43% cited regulatory requirements as a key reason for expanding data-driven decision-making.

The report concludes that finance leaders must strengthen AI literacy, predictive analytics, data governance, collaboration and communication skills to unlock greater business value.

It also recommends stronger governance frameworks, investment in workforce development and closer cooperation across organisations to ensure AI delivers reliable and trustworthy insights.

Follow THE AZB