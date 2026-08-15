KARACHI, August 11, 2026 — SBC Group has inaugurated its new corporate office wing at Karachi Fisheries Harbour, marking another step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Pakistan’s growing seafood export industry.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Chaudhry, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, formally inaugurated the office in the presence of senior government officials, business leaders, industry representatives and corporate executives.

Speaking to the media, the minister praised SBC Group for its contribution to Pakistan’s seafood exports. He appreciated the company’s initiatives in value addition, its efforts to develop a corporate business model and its role in bringing new approaches to the seafood industry.

The ceremony was attended by Mansoor Ali Khan, President and CEO of Bank AL Habib; Imran Shaikh, President and CEO of BankIslami Pakistan; Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT); Aun ul Haq Baloch, Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority; Dr Mansoor Wasan, Director General of the Marine Fisheries Department; Akbar Pesnani, Chairman of Jubilee Insurance; Zaheer Pesnani, Chairman of SBC Group; Ali Pesnani, Vice Chairman of SBC Group; Sultan, Managing Director of Panis Harbour; Ahmed Chinoy, Chairman of Chinoy Group of Companies and nominated FPCCI President for 2027; members of the SBC Group Board of Directors and other government and business officials.

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Representatives of SBC Group said the company currently operates eight processing units across Pakistan, while its ninth plant in Karachi is under construction. The new facility will focus on value-added seafood products, with the aim of increasing processing capacity and expanding the range of products prepared for international markets.

According to the group, its seafood exports reached 15,500 metric tonnes last year, making SBC Group one of Pakistan’s leading seafood exporters. The company expects its new Karachi plant to further increase export capacity and strengthen its portfolio of value-added seafood products.

The new corporate office is being viewed as an important milestone for SBC Group as it expands its corporate infrastructure and strengthens its role in Pakistan’s seafood export sector.

The ceremony also included a cake-cutting to celebrate Imran Shaikh’s appointment as President and CEO of BankIslami Pakistan. Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Chaudhry, Zaheer Pesnani, Ali Pesnani and other guests joined the cake-cutting ceremony.

At the conclusion of the event, SBC Group officials thanked electronic and print media organisations for covering the ceremony, including outlets that provided live coverage.

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