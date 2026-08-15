Backstreet Hoopers and Mambaa’s qualify for the Independence Day Basketball Tournament final in Korangi.

Backstreet Hoopers edge Raiders Club in a tight contest as Mambaa’s beat Omega to secure the second final spot in Korangi

KARACHI, August 14, 2026 — Backstreet Hoopers and Mambaa’s have reached the final of the Independence Day Basketball Tournament after recording victories in their respective semi-finals at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi.

Backstreet Hoopers secured a narrow 56–53 win over Raiders Club in the opening semi-final. The match remained closely contested, with both sides fighting for every point until the final stages.

Khanzada Khan led Backstreet Hoopers with 14 points, while Abdal Khan scored 13. Captain Shoaib Rafi added 10 points and played a key role through his movement, playmaking and overall contribution.

Raiders Club responded through Mubashir Mansoor, who finished as his team’s leading scorer with 16 points. Sajeerullah also added 11 points in a strong effort from the losing side.

Mambaa’s produced a more commanding performance in the second semi-final, defeating Omega 75–57 to secure their place in the championship match.

Saad Khan was the standout performer for Mambaa’s, scoring 25 points and delivering an impressive all-round display. Omega’s Ans Azher led his team’s scoring with 23 points, including several well-executed shots.

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The two victories have set up an eagerly anticipated Basketball Final, with Backstreet Hoopers and Mambaa’s now preparing to compete for the tournament title.

Speaking after the semi-finals, Shakeel Ahmed, District Sports Officer (DSO) Korangi, said Karachi possesses considerable basketball talent. He also praised the Karachi Basketball Association for its continued efforts to promote and develop the sport across the city.

Organised by DSO Korangi and the Karachi Basketball Association, the tournament has provided basketball players with an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in a competitive environment.

The final is scheduled for August 15 at 8:00pm at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi. The match will bring the Independence Day tournament to its conclusion as both finalists compete for the championship.

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