Pakistan State Oil (PSO) marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony in Karachi, bringing together employees and guests to celebrate the country’s national spirit.

Led by CEO Jawad Ahmed Cheema, the ceremony reflected PSO’s commitment to Pakistan while highlighting its focus on operational excellence, innovation and sustainability.

As part of the celebrations, PSO also organised a tree plantation drive, linking the national occasion with its broader commitment to environmental responsibility. The initiative underscored the company’s emphasis on building a more sustainable future alongside its role in supporting Pakistan’s energy needs.

A major highlight of the event was a special performance by students from the Karachi Vocational Training Centre. Their inspiring presentation added an emotional dimension to the celebrations and was warmly received by those attending the ceremony.

PSO said the Independence Day event provided an opportunity to celebrate Pakistan’s achievements while reaffirming its commitment to contributing to the country’s progress. The combination of national celebrations, environmental initiatives and the participation of young people reflected the company’s wider focus on community engagement.

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The flag-hoisting ceremony also served as a reminder of the importance of collective responsibility in shaping Pakistan’s future. Through its sustainability initiatives and continued emphasis on innovation, PSO said it remains committed to supporting national development.

The Independence Day celebrations concluded with a renewed expression of pride in Pakistan and appreciation for the contributions of individuals and institutions working towards a stronger and more sustainable country.

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