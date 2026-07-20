Anti-Encroachment Drive: Karachi Administration Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Occupation and Roadside Encroachments

Karachi officials review progress of the citywide anti-encroachment campaign during a meeting chaired by the commissioner.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directs district officials to strengthen enforcement, pursue repeat offenders and clear government land across Karachi.

Anti-Encroachment Drive operations will be intensified across Karachi after the city administration decided to strengthen action against illegal occupations of government land, roadside encroachments and unlawful parking.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office on Monday. The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, while several Assistant Commissioners joined via video link.

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District officials briefed the commissioner on the progress of anti-encroachment operations and confirmed that enforcement activities are being carried out daily across all districts.

Legal Action Against Repeat Offenders

The meeting resolved to make the anti-encroachment campaign more effective through stricter enforcement.

Officials also reviewed new strategies to strengthen the ongoing drive.

Moreover, the administration decided to register criminal cases against repeat offenders involved in illegal encroachments.

Shopkeepers who repeatedly violate regulations and occupy public spaces will face legal proceedings.

Major Operations Across Karachi

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Sattar Hakro informed the meeting that authorities demolished long-standing illegal shops at the Maripur Road Truck Stand.

The encroachments had caused severe traffic congestion for commuters travelling towards Hawksbay.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem said authorities removed illegal structures built on government land in District Central.

At Firdous Market, Lalukhet, officials demolished unauthorised counters, staircases and platforms constructed in front of shops.

In North Nazimabad Block M, the Assistant Commissioner also removed illegal structures extending into public spaces.

Markets and Roads Cleared

The Assistant Commissioner of Liaquatabad carried out operations from Lalukhet Super Market to Liaquatabad No. 10, Ghareebabad and Sindhi Hotel.

Meanwhile, authorities removed roadside encroachments and illegal parking from Serena Mobile Market in North Nazimabad.

With support from the Town Municipal Administration and police, officials also cleared pushcarts obstructing pedestrian movement.

District-Wide Enforcement Continues

Deputy Commissioner East Nasrullah Abbasi said the Assistant Commissioner of Ferozabad removed two puncture repair shops and three illegal cabins in the Karachi Administration Society, while confiscating another cabin.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Samiullah Sheikh reported that officials cleared encroachments causing traffic disruption at Malir-15 and along the M-9 Motorway.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Dr. Masood Bhutto said enforcement teams conducted operations at Singer Chowrangi, Singer Pulia, 12000 Road, Ghausia Market, Babar Market and Model Colony.

The campaign resulted in the removal of more than 100 pushcarts, over 50 stalls and several illegal cabins.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed all district administrations to continue the operation without interruption and ensure public spaces, roads and government land remain free from illegal encroachments.

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