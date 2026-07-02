FPCCI Business Leaders: Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari hosts dinner in honour of Navaid Bukhari

Business leaders gather in Karachi at a dinner hosted in honour of Navaid Bukhari.

FPCCI Business Leaders gathered in Karachi as Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of Navaid Bukhari, Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) Canada and USA, bringing together prominent figures from Pakistan’s business and industrial community.

The event was organised by Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, Chairman of the Pakistan Canada Business Council at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and a member of the Chief Minister Sindh Advisory Council for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD).

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The dinner was attended by leading industrialists, business leaders, diplomats and senior members of the trade community, who engaged in discussions focused on professional collaboration, economic development and strengthening business relations.

Among the notable attendees were several well-known figures from Pakistan’s business sector, who joined the gathering to honour Navaid Bukhari and participate in the evening’s networking activities.

A highlight of the event was a birthday cake-cutting ceremony held in honour of Navaid Bukhari, where guests extended warm wishes for his continued success, good health and prosperity.

The evening concluded with a formal dinner hosted by Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, where guests were welcomed with traditional hospitality. The gathering also served as an opportunity to strengthen professional ties and reinforce business relationships among participants from Pakistan and the international diaspora.

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