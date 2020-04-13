Abdul Majeed Abdani appreciate VP International World Memon Organization decision

KARACHI – Abdul Majeed Abdani Chairman ABDANI Foundation & IQRA Trust appreciate the decision of Vice President of International World Memon Organization.

I was pleased to hear that the call of the Vice President of International World Memon Organization, Mr. Iqbal said that this is year; we will not celebrate this World Memon Day, after looking at the current situation. Abdul Majeed Abdani Chairman ABDANI Foundation & IQRA Trust appreciate the decision of Vice President of International World Memon Organization.

