5 Essential Cybersecurity Tips to Protect Yourself From AI-Powered Hackers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how people work, communicate and use digital services. However, cybercriminals can also exploit AI to improve hacking techniques, create convincing phishing messages and impersonate people through deepfake audio and video.

Following these five cybersecurity practices can help protect your accounts, devices and personal information.

1. Use Strong, Unique Passwords and a Password Manager

AI-powered tools can help attackers identify weak or commonly used passwords. Create passwords that are at least 16 characters long, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

Use a different password for every account. A trusted password manager can generate and securely store strong passwords, reducing the risk of multiple accounts being compromised if one password is exposed.

2. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your email, banking and social media accounts. This security measure adds another layer of protection beyond your password.

Whenever possible, use an authenticator app or a hardware security key instead of SMS-based verification. These methods can offer stronger protection against certain account takeover attacks.

3. Enable Automatic Software and Hardware Updates

Cybercriminals can scan the internet for software vulnerabilities and exploit systems that have not received security updates.

Enable automatic updates for your operating system, applications and web browsers. Also, keep your home router’s firmware updated. Installing security patches promptly helps close known vulnerabilities and reduces the risk of attacks.

4. Independently Verify Urgent or Unexpected Messages

AI can make phishing emails more convincing and enable criminals to imitate familiar voices and faces through deepfake technology.

Be cautious of messages claiming that your account will be suspended unless you act immediately, or calls from people claiming to be relatives who urgently need money.

Pause before responding. Verify the request by contacting the person or organisation directly through a trusted phone number or official communication channel. Do not rely solely on the number or link provided in a suspicious message.

5. Limit the Sensitive Data You Share With AI Tools

Avoid entering confidential personal information, government identification numbers, financial details or private company documents into public AI chatbots unless you have confirmed that the service is appropriate and authorised for that information.

Depending on the service and its settings, submitted information may be stored or processed in ways users do not expect. Review the platform’s privacy policy and data controls before sharing sensitive material.

Stay Alert as AI Technology Evolves

AI offers significant benefits, but it also gives cybercriminals new ways to target individuals and organisations. Strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, timely updates, independent verification and careful data sharing can reduce your exposure to digital threats.

The key to online safety is to stay cautious, verify suspicious requests and protect your personal information.

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