European leaders will discuss investment, regulation and competitiveness as the bloc seeks to strengthen its position against the United States and China.

European Union leaders are gathering in Dublin on Friday for their first dedicated summit on artificial intelligence. They will discuss how the bloc can compete with the United States and China while addressing funding gaps, regulatory challenges and other obstacles.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns about AI’s rapid development. The technology promises to transform industries and societies. However, recent incidents involving rogue AI agents have raised questions about safety and control.

The industry also faced uncertainty this week following reports of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s resignation. The development, as described in the supplied report, added to concerns surrounding the sector.

EU Seeks Stronger Position in Global AI Race

European Council President Antonio Costa said the rapid pace of AI development justified a dedicated discussion among EU leaders.

In an invitation letter sent last week, Costa highlighted both the opportunities and the wider economic and social impact of artificial intelligence.

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“Given the rapid pace of AI development, I believe that a first dedicated discussion, at leaders’ level, is now needed on the opportunities presented by AI, as well as on its transformative effect on our economies and societies,” he wrote.

Mistral AI chief executive Arthur Mensch and Nobel Prize-winning AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton are also expected to brief the leaders.

Funding and Infrastructure Remain Major Challenges

Europe faces pressure to increase investment if it wants to become a major force in artificial intelligence.

The EU’s Chips Act, introduced three years ago, aims to attract advanced semiconductor manufacturing. It also seeks to double Europe’s share of the global chip market to 20% by 2030. However, the initiative appears unlikely to meet its target.

Meanwhile, plans for seven AI gigafactories have yet to gain full momentum. These facilities would bring advanced processors, software, cloud technology, high-speed connectivity and data centres together.

However, disagreements among EU countries over competitiveness spending in the bloc’s 2028–2034 budget have slowed progress.

Leaders will also consider ways to reduce administrative barriers while establishing safeguards for AI development and deployment.

Ukraine Also Added to Summit Agenda

Alongside artificial intelligence, EU leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and Europe’s potential role in peace negotiations.

The issue joined the agenda after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Dublin. They were due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

A senior EU official said leaders were likely to examine European participation in peace negotiations. They may also discuss security guarantees the bloc could offer if the parties reach a ceasefire.

The Dublin meeting will therefore address both Europe’s technological ambitions and its role in wider international security discussions.

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