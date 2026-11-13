Microsoft 365 Outage Nears 12 Hours as Outlook, Teams and Exchange Face Disruptions

Microsoft struggles to restore services after unexpected server outages create infrastructure pressure across multiple regions.

Microsoft 365 users continued to face widespread connectivity problems as a major service disruption approached the 12-hour mark. The outage affected Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams and other Microsoft services across multiple regions.

Despite several recovery measures, Microsoft said its efforts to restore normal operations were not progressing as expected. Unexpectedly unavailable servers had emerged as the main cause of the disruption.

Microsoft Recovery Efforts Face Setbacks

In its latest update on X, Microsoft 365 Status said it had monitored changes introduced to improve service availability. However, the measures failed to deliver the expected results.

The company said it was exploring alternative solutions to address capacity problems caused by imbalances in traffic management.

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Microsoft stated: “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances.”

Unexpected Server Outages Behind Disruption

Earlier, Microsoft clarified that unusually high user traffic had not caused the elevated infrastructure load.

Instead, several servers had unexpectedly become unavailable. Consequently, the remaining infrastructure faced additional pressure, affecting service performance.

The disruption affected access to Exchange Online mailboxes. Meanwhile, users reported connectivity problems with Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Teams across different access methods.

Thousands of Users Report Problems

The first outage reports emerged at 11:17am ET on Thursday, equivalent to 9:17pm Pakistan time.

Downdetector recorded more than 97,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States. It also received over 38,000 complaints involving Microsoft 365 and approximately 4,500 reports related to Teams.

Microsoft continued working on alternative recovery measures as users awaited the restoration of normal services.

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