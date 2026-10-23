NCCIA Rescues 13-Year-Old Girl in Karachi From Suspected Dark Web Network

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has rescued a 13-year-old girl in Karachi who was allegedly targeted by a suspected dark web-linked network. Officials said the group instructed her to poison a cat before directing her to seriously harm herself.

The rescue followed intelligence shared by an international agency. It alerted Pakistani authorities to suspicious online activity and supplied internet protocol (IP) addresses linked to the suspected network.

According to NCCIA officials, the girl had become involved with an online group that assigned dangerous tasks to its members. She allegedly poisoned a cat as part of the first task, killing the animal. The group then instructed her to inflict serious harm on herself.

However, NCCIA investigators traced the activity and located the girl before she could carry out the second instruction.

International Intelligence Helped Trace the Girl

Officials said the international agency had identified IP addresses associated with suspicious activity across 13 countries, including Pakistan.

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The NCCIA’s Karachi team investigated the Pakistani IP address to identify the person behind the online activity. During the inquiry, investigators discovered that the person linked to the address was a potential victim rather than a suspected perpetrator.

Further investigation led them to the teenager, allowing authorities to intervene before she could follow the alleged instructions to harm herself.

Parents Unaware of Online Activities

NCCIA officials said the girl’s parents did not know about her involvement with the online group until investigators contacted them.

During questioning, the parents reported changes in their daughter’s behaviour over the previous six months. However, they had not connected those changes to her online activities.

The agency subsequently informed the family about the suspected network and the potential risks facing the teenager.

NCCIA Probes Wider Network

Investigators are now tracing the accounts used to contact the girl and working to identify those operating the suspected network.

Officials are also examining whether the group targeted other children in Pakistan through similar online activities.

The NCCIA has not disclosed the identities or locations of the suspected operators. Officials have also announced no arrests, and the investigation remains under way.

What Is the Dark Web?

The dark web is a part of the internet that conventional search engines such as Google and Bing do not index. Users typically access it through specialised software, including the Tor browser, which can help conceal their identities and online activities.

The dark web has legitimate uses, such as enabling private communication and helping people bypass censorship. However, it is also associated with criminal activity, including illegal marketplaces and cybercrime.

It differs from the deep web, which includes content that search engines do not index, such as private databases, personal emails and password-protected pages. The dark web specifically uses systems designed to provide greater anonymity.

Accessing the dark web is not inherently illegal in most countries. However, using it to commit crimes is unlawful. Its anonymity can also expose users to scams, malicious software and online exploitation.

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