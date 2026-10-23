Nestlé Pakistan, LUMS Launch Executive Training Programme on Regenerative Agriculture

Nestlé Pakistan, the LUMS Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) and the Syed Babar Ali Foundation have launched a multi-year executive training programme to advance regenerative agriculture and build leadership for more resilient food systems in Pakistan.

Titled Regenerative Agriculture: Leading the Nestlé Way, the programme aims to strengthen knowledge, encourage innovation and promote environmentally responsible agricultural practices. It also supports Nestlé’s commitment to agricultural prosperity and environmental stewardship.

Programme Focuses on Sustainable Farming

The training will cover key areas of regenerative agriculture, including soil health, water stewardship, crop nutrition, energy efficiency, emissions reduction and farm economics.

Participants will also explore ways to promote agricultural innovation, develop agripreneurship and build a network of advocates for sustainable farming. The initiative aims to improve farm economics and empower young people to contribute to the sector’s development.

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Launched as a tribute to Syed Babar Ali’s 100 Years of Impact, the initiative was formalised through a charter-signing ceremony involving Nestlé Pakistan, LUMS and the Syed Babar Ali Foundation. The occasion also celebrated Syed Babar Ali’s legacy of leadership, service and excellence.

Nestlé Emphasises Agricultural Collaboration

Jason Avanceña, CEO and Managing Director of Nestlé Pakistan, said the programme would help bring global best practices into Pakistan’s agricultural sector while strengthening capabilities across the value chain.

He said the initiative would build a shared understanding of regenerative agriculture and develop a network of advocates who could help Pakistan remain competitive with leading agricultural economies.

Avanceña added that the programme reflected Nestlé’s commitment to creating shared value throughout its agricultural value chain.

Syed Babar Ali said education should equip future generations to address the challenges facing the country. He highlighted agriculture’s importance to Pakistan and stressed the need to prepare a new generation of leaders.

He also described regenerative agriculture as an important part of the sector’s transition towards greater resilience and sustainability.

LUMS Combines Academic Learning With Field Experience

Dr Tariq M. Jadoon, Provost at LUMS, said the programme was designed to connect scientific knowledge with business considerations and practical field experience.

He explained that participants would study soil health, water stewardship, climate resilience and farm economics as interconnected elements of regenerative agriculture. The training would also help them assess how these practices could be applied and expanded across Pakistan.

Nestlé Targets Wider Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture

Nestlé Pakistan said it was already supporting more than 100 farmers through regenerative agriculture interventions across Punjab.

The company aims to source 50% of its key ingredients from farmers adopting regenerative agriculture practices by 2030. This target forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen regenerative food systems and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Four-Year Programme to Train Agricultural Leaders

The initiative will run for four years, with two cohorts planned annually. Each cohort will enrol 25 participants.

The training model combines three days of classroom learning at the LUMS Rausing Executive Development Centre with one day of field-based learning. This approach aims to connect academic knowledge with practical agricultural conditions.

The programme also aligns with Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

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