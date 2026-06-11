General Metin Tokel met Pakistan’s top military leadership during an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. The visit highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye while focusing on regional security challenges and military collaboration.

Moreover, the meetings underscored the importance of continued institutional engagement between the armed forces of both countries. The discussions also explored opportunities to expand defence cooperation in the future.

General Metin Tokel Meets Asim Munir

According to ISPR, General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on June 11, 2026.

Upon arrival, the visiting dignitary received a Guard of Honour presented by a Pakistan Army contingent. The ceremony reflected the close military ties shared by Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding historical, cultural, and strategic relationship between the two countries. He also appreciated the strong defence partnership between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

General Metin Tokel Visits Naval Headquarters

General Metin Tokel also visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. During the visit, he called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff.

The two military leaders discussed professional matters and exchanged views on the regional maritime security environment. Furthermore, they explored areas of cooperation relevant to naval operations and security challenges.

The meeting reflected the broader commitment of both countries to maintaining strong military-to-military engagement across multiple defence domains.

General Metin Tokel Meets Air Chief

In addition, General Metin Tokel visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad. He met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff.

The discussion focused on bilateral military cooperation and other issues of professional interest. Both sides reportedly reviewed opportunities to further strengthen defence collaboration between their respective armed forces.

These engagements demonstrated the comprehensive nature of defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Pakistan Turkiye Defence Cooperation Expands

During his interactions with Pakistan’s military leadership, General Metin Tokel reportedly praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He also acknowledged their contributions toward regional peace and stability.

Furthermore, he expressed commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and strengthening institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two nations.

Pakistan and Turkiye continue to maintain close strategic relations. Therefore, high-level military exchanges such as this visit remain important for expanding defence collaboration and addressing evolving regional security concerns.

The latest engagements are expected to support continued cooperation between the two countries across land, naval, and air force domains. As a result, both sides reaffirmed their shared interest in maintaining strong defence ties and promoting regional stability.