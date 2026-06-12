[Lahore, Pakistan] – June 12,2026 : Strengthening its commitment to Pakistan’s digital transformation, Zindigi (JS Bank) has partnered with WASA Lahore to introduce Raast QR-based bill payment functionality, marking a key step toward improving public service delivery through innovative financial solutions. The initiative aligns with the Chief Minister Punjab’s Smart City vision to promote digital financial inclusion and advance a cashless economy.

Customers can now make instant WASA bill payments by scanning the Raast QR code using any participating banking or mobile banking application, ensuring a faster, more convenient, and hassle-free payment experience.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at the WASA Lahore Head Office. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organizations, including Mr. Ghufran Ahmed, Managing Director, WASA Lahore; Mr. Mudasser Javaid, Director (Planning & Evaluation); Mr. Ather Mehmood, Director (Finance); Mr. Murtaza Hassan, Director (Revenue); Mr. Ahsan Hayat, Deputy Director (IT); Mr. Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer, Zindigi (JS Bank); Mr. Adil Ghafoor, Unit Head – Public Sector, Zindigi (JS Bank); Ms. Sara Masood, ESS Manager, Zindigi (JS Bank); and Ms. Sidra Khalid, Content Manager, Zindigi (JS Bank).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ghufran Ahmed, Managing Director, WASA Lahore, stated, “WASA Lahore continues to advance its technological transformation through the adoption of digital payment solutions,” he appreciated the Zindigi team for the timely implementation of Raast QR payments, noting that the initiative will reduce processing time and operational costs while providing greater convenience, accessibility, and flexibility for customers across Lahore.

Mr. Mudasser Javaid, Director (Planning & Evaluation) further added, “WASA Lahore is at the forefront of advancing the Chief Minister Punjab’s Smart City Vision through the adoption of innovative digital payment technologies,” he stated. He further emphasized that initiatives such as Raast QR bill payments are enhancing convenience and accessibility for citizens, while modernizing public service delivery and promoting a seamless, cashless payment experience across Lahore.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer, Zindigi (JS Bank), said, “This collaboration reflects our shared vision with WASA Lahore to accelerate Pakistan’s shift toward a cashless and digitally empowered economy. WASA’s strong digital readiness has enabled a smooth implementation of Raast QR payments, and we see strong potential for further innovation in public sector digitization to enhance efficiency and customer experience.”

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of WASA Lahore and Zindigi to leverage technology for improving citizen services and enabling a seamless, secure, and efficient payment ecosystem for customers.