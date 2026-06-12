Lahore, June 12th, 2026 – Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, in collaboration with, National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP), Rescue 1122, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), ATS and Nestle Pakistan, successfully conducted an Emergency Response Mega Drill at the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway Toll Plaza.

The exercise brought together emergency response teams, transport partners, and government agencies to test preparedness, coordination, and response capabilities in the event of a road transportation emergency. Simulating multiple incident scenarios, the drill covered firefighting, medical emergency response, spill containment, product retrieval, vehicle recovery, and traffic management. Through a coordinated live response, participating organizations evaluated emergency procedures, communication protocols, resource mobilization, and inter-agency collaboration, reinforcing their ability to respond effectively and safely under real-world conditions.

Speaking at the exercise, Muhammad Owais Sultan, Director Manufacturing & Distribution, Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, said, “At Wafi Energy Pakistan, safety remains our main priority. This Emergency Response Drill reflects our commitment to continuously strengthening our preparedness and response capabilities through collaboration with our partners. Exercises like these provide the opportunity to test systems, improve coordination, and ensure that our teams are equipped to respond effectively in challenging situations.”

Imran Shahid, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NHMP, witnessed the exercise and commended the collaborative efforts demonstrated during the drill. He said “Emergency preparedness is most effective when organizations work together with a shared commitment to safety. This drill demonstrates the importance of collaboration in building response capabilities and protecting lives. We appreciate the efforts of all participating organizations and encourage such initiatives to strengthen emergency management and road safety across Pakistan.”

The event brought together senior representatives from participating organizations, including leadership teams from Wafi Energy Pakistan and its transport partners. Senior management representatives from Rasch Private Limited, Fakhr-e-Khushab Transport Company, Badshah Transport Company, and M. Abbas Logistics attended the exercise, demonstrating a shared commitment to operational excellence, road safety, and emergency preparedness.

Through partnerships and proactive safety initiatives, Wafi Energy Pakistan remains committed to promoting a strong safety culture, enhancing operational excellence, and supporting the development of safer transportation practices across the country.