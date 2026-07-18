French and Pakistani musicians perform together during the Fête de la Musique festival in Karachi.

French and Pakistani musicians share one stage in Karachi, promoting cultural exchange through the International Music Fest.

Fête de la Musique brought together French and Pakistani musicians in Karachi as the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Alliance Française de Karachi celebrated cultural harmony through the International Music Fest.

The event took place at Studio One. It attracted artists, diplomats, musicians, and music lovers from across the city.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Alliance Française de Karachi Director Emmanuel Breurec, and Sohail Hashmi attended the festival alongside a large audience.

The programme featured French artists Saffron Sweaters, Clément Visage, and DJ SQLN. Their performances showcased the diversity of contemporary French music.

French artist Clément Visage, the solo project of Clément Grethen, delivered an emotional electronic pop performance.

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Since 2022, Visage has produced French electronic pop music that explores identity, human emotion, and personal expression. His work has gained recognition across the contemporary European music scene.

Meanwhile, Pakistani artists Arman Rahim, Muzammil, and Shahid Rehman represented the local music industry.

Their energetic performances blended modern sounds with Pakistan’s rich musical traditions. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause throughout the evening.

Furthermore, the festival highlighted artistic collaboration between Pakistan and France. Musicians from both countries performed on one stage and promoted intercultural dialogue through music.

The fusion of different musical styles reflected the true spirit of Fête de la Musique. It also demonstrated music’s ability to connect people beyond language and cultural boundaries.

The festival concluded with a strong message of friendship and cultural cooperation. Organisers said the event reaffirmed the commitment of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Alliance Française de Karachi to strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and France through the performing arts.

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