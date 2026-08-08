Murad Ali Shah Meets PM’s Digital Media Aide Fahad Haroon in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and State Minister for Digital Media Fahad Haroon at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

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The meeting brought together the Sindh chief minister and the federal government’s digital media representative for discussions on matters related to digital media and public communication.

The meeting took place at CM House in Karachi, with both sides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

The engagement comes as digital platforms continue to play an increasingly important role in government communication, public outreach and information sharing.

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