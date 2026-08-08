August 8, 2026

Farhan Essa Calls for Indian Ocean to Be Renamed ‘Indo-Pak Ocean’

Web Desk August 8, 2026
Farhan Essa proposes renaming the Indian Ocean Indo-Pak Ocean

Farhan Essa proposes the name “Indo-Pak Ocean” for the Indian Ocean.

Businessman and public figure Farhan Essa has proposed renaming the Indian Ocean as the “Indo-Pak Ocean,” arguing that Pakistan’s growing regional prominence warrants greater recognition.

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In a social media post shared on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Essa said the proposal could reflect what he described as Pakistan’s emerging influence in the region.

He argued that recent discussions in the United States about geographical names had created an opportunity for Pakistan to advance the idea.

“Indo-Pak Ocean,” Essa suggested, could serve as a symbolic move to highlight Pakistan’s role in regional affairs and send a broader message about the country’s ambitions.

Essa described the timing as favourable and called for Pakistan to capitalise on what he sees as a changing regional environment.

He also framed the proposal as a form of strategic communication, arguing that geographical naming can carry political and psychological significance beyond the name itself.

The proposal is likely to attract debate because the Indian Ocean is an established international geographical name. Any formal change would require broad international recognition and would not be determined by Pakistan alone.

Essa’s remarks come amid wider discussions about Pakistan’s regional position, diplomatic influence and its role in shaping developments across South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

For now, the proposal remains a political and symbolic suggestion rather than an official government initiative. However, it adds to the broader conversation about Pakistan’s identity, influence and strategic role in the region.

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