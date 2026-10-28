World Polio Day: Stafford County Honours Rotarians With Proclamation in Virginia

North Stafford Rotary and Stafford Rotary members receive the county’s recognition of 24 October as part of the global campaign to end polio

STAFFORD COUNTY, Virginia (): North Stafford Rotary joined fellow Rotarians at the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting on 20 October to receive a proclamation that recognises 24 October as World Polio Day in the county.

Jim Batton and Andrea Hornung represented North Stafford Rotary. Jake Almborg joined them from Stafford Rotary. Their presence united two local clubs behind a shared goal: a world free from polio.

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The proclamation links the local community to an international effort that has spanned decades. The county included it in its October agenda materials, giving residents a chance to learn about Rotary’s global mission.

Rotary began its fight against polio in 1979 with a project to vaccinate children in the Philippines. In 1988, it became a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. According to Rotary International, the initiative has cut polio cases worldwide by 99.9 per cent. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.9 billion in PolioPlus grants, along with countless volunteer hours, to protect children from the disease.

Communities mark World Polio Day on 24 October each year to recognise that progress and renew their commitment to finishing the job. Rotary stresses that continued support for immunisation and disease surveillance remains essential to achieving a polio-free world.

For North Stafford Rotary, the recognition shows that local service can create lasting change far beyond the county. Raising awareness, supporting fundraising and keeping the conversation going all help sustain the effort.

North Stafford Rotary thanked the Board of Supervisors for recognising World Polio Day. It also thanked Batton, Hornung and Almborg for representing the Rotary community at the presentation. The club urges residents to visit EndPolio.org to learn more and find ways to help.

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