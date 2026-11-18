Representatives of five Irish educational institutions meet more than 20 Karachi institutions to discuss student exchanges, scholarships and academic collaboration.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted an engagement between a delegation of Irish educational institutions and more than 20 leading educational institutions in Karachi. The meeting aimed to strengthen education links between Pakistan and Ireland.

The delegation included representatives from Dublin Business School (DBS), Trinity College Dublin, Independent College Dublin, the University of Limerick and Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

Imran Khalil, Chairman of the FPCCI Pakistan-UK and Ireland Business Council, hosted the gathering with his team.

Institutions Explore Academic Collaboration

The engagement provided a platform for Irish and Pakistani institutions to explore potential areas of cooperation. Discussions covered institutional partnerships, academic collaboration, student exchange programmes and scholarship opportunities.

Participants also considered ways to promote knowledge sharing, exchange ideas and learn from best practices in both countries’ education sectors.

Expanding Opportunities for Pakistani Students

The engagement highlighted the role of international education partnerships in creating wider opportunities for students and academic communities.

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It also offered participating institutions an opportunity to build connections and explore initiatives that could support long-term cooperation between Pakistan and Ireland.

The organisers expressed optimism that the discussions would lead to practical partnerships and meaningful initiatives, strengthening educational links between the two countries.

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