Oman National Day The Sultanate celebrates its development achievements and progress under Vision 2040.

The Sultanate highlights stronger public finances, rising global competitiveness, investment in key sectors and expanding international partnerships under Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Oman will celebrate its National Day on November 20, highlighting its progress in economic development, financial stability, international competitiveness and diplomacy under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Guided by Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate has advanced development across investment, industry, infrastructure, renewable energy and social protection. It has also continued efforts to diversify its economy, encourage private-sector participation and reduce dependence on traditional sources of income.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), national programmes and strategic projects remain central to the country’s long-term development agenda.

Oman Records Economic Growth and Lower Public Debt

Between 2021 and 2025, Oman recorded average annual economic growth of approximately 3.2 per cent. During the same period, public debt fell from 65.9 per cent to 34.6 per cent of GDP. The country also regained its investment-grade credit rating.

Renewable energy accounted for 9 per cent of total energy consumption. Meanwhile, the social protection system expanded to benefit more than 1.5 million people by the end of 2025.

Oman’s international competitiveness also improved. Its position in the Economic Freedom Index rose from 76th in 2020 to 39th in 2026. The country also climbed 61 places in the Environmental Performance Index to reach 49th globally.

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International credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed Oman’s investment-grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook in September 2026. It also projected real GDP growth of around 3.5 per cent for the year.

Furthermore, foreign exchange reserves reached approximately US$19.5 billion by the end of June 2026.

Fiscal Surplus Strengthens Financial Position

Government revenues increased by 16 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2026. They reached approximately RO9.828 billion, compared with RO8.481 billion during the same period in 2025.

Government expenditure stood at RO9.738 billion, allowing Oman to record a fiscal surplus of around RO90 million. Public debt also declined by approximately RO600 million to RO14.1 billion.

Economic diversification remains a central priority under Oman Vision 2040. GDP at constant prices grew by 5.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO9.9 billion.

The logistics and trade sectors also recorded strong growth. Cargo volumes increased by 15 per cent at Salalah Port and 52 per cent at Sohar Port during the first half of the year.

Financial Centre and Industrial Projects Support Diversification

Oman is establishing the International Financial Centre of Oman to attract international banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and investors.

The initiative aims to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a regional financial hub. It also seeks to connect Gulf markets with South Asia and East Africa.

Meanwhile, the country continues to invest in industry, healthcare, energy and infrastructure.

Several major healthcare facilities opened during 2026. These included A’Suwaiq Reference Hospital, constructed at a cost exceeding RO75 million. The hospital has an initial capacity of 260 beds.

Other initiatives included hospital expansions, new medical facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturing projects.

In the industrial sector, Oman launched the first phase of a wind turbine manufacturing project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. The project involves an investment exceeding RO70 million and has an annual production capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts.

Employment and Innovation Remain Key Priorities

Oman continues to focus on employment generation and developing national talent.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the country had achieved 53,525 employment, replacement and training opportunities linked to employment by the end of September 2026. This represented 89 per cent of its annual target.

The Sultanate also made progress in innovation. In the Global Innovation Index 2026, it advanced eight places in the innovation inputs pillar to rank 47th globally. Its overall position remained at 69th.

Diplomatic Engagement Expands International Partnerships

Oman strengthened its international engagement during 2026 through visits by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France, Botswana, Angola, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, China and Brunei Darussalam.

These visits aimed to expand political, economic, investment and cultural cooperation. They also created opportunities for new international partnerships.

Several agreements, memoranda of understanding and executive programmes were signed during these engagements. The arrangements covered trade, investment, education, culture, science and development.

At the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Oman reaffirmed its foreign policy principles. These include respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, international law and the UN Charter.

The Sultanate also continued to advocate dialogue, diplomatic engagement and peaceful solutions to conflicts. Amid regional and international challenges, it stressed the importance of de-escalation, regional stability and reconciliation.

Oman further emphasised the need to safeguard maritime navigation in accordance with international law.

National Day Reflects Oman’s Long-Term Vision

As Oman prepares to celebrate its National Day, its reported achievements reflect a continued focus on economic diversification, sustainable development and social prosperity.

Under Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s leadership, Oman Vision 2040 remains the framework for building a competitive economy and strengthening the country’s international standing.

The Sultanate’s development agenda continues to combine investment, innovation, public-sector reforms and international cooperation as it pursues long-term national goals.

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