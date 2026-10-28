Bangladesh Visas: Dhaka to Consider One-Year Multiple-Entry Visas for Pakistani Traders

Deputy High Commissioner Sakib Sadakat tells a Karachi chemicals and dyes delegation that Bangladesh wants to expand bilateral trade

KARACHI (): Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, Sakib Sadakat, has said Dhaka will consider a proposal to issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Pakistani traders. He added that his country wants to boost trade with Pakistan and strengthen ties between the two nations.

Sadakat made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA). He promised to give priority to the association’s recommendations.

“We encourage Pakistani businessmen to visit Bangladesh and take part in trade exhibitions,” he said. “The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission will facilitate their visits and help arrange business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Bangladeshi traders.”

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PCDMA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Mukati led the delegation. Senior Vice Chairman Shahid Bashir, Vice Chairman Muhammad Amir Bhatti, former chairmen Salim Valimuhammad and Mahmood Salam, and Waqar Ahmed also attended.

Mukati told the envoy that Pakistani traders in the chemicals sector already maintain substantial trade links with Bangladesh. He asked the Deputy High Commission to share the contact details of traders in the chemicals and dyes sectors, a step he said would increase the overall volume of bilateral trade.

“Stronger business links between traders in the two countries would help boost bilateral trade and create further commercial opportunities,” he said.

The delegation also raised the difficulties that single-entry visas create for Pakistani traders and asked for one-year multiple-entry visas instead. Such visas would let traders visit Bangladesh more easily, explore market opportunities and arrange B2B meetings without repeated visa hurdles. The delegation said the measure would lift exports and benefit both economies.

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