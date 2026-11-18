Meeting at Governor House explores cooperation in renewable energy, hydropower, pharmaceuticals, textiles and industrial machinery.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Austrian Ambassador Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera at Governor House to discuss stronger trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Austria.

Austrian Honorary Consul General Dr Hussain Islam, Governor Sindh’s Principal Secretary Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Press Secretary Faisal Farooqi and other officials also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening commercial ties across several sectors.

Governor Highlights Opportunities for Economic Cooperation

Hashmi said Pakistan and Austria enjoyed longstanding friendly and diplomatic relations. He stressed the need to turn these ties into a stronger trade partnership.

He said both countries could increase trade through higher exports and imports, joint investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation.

The governor identified renewable energy, hydropower, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, textiles and industrial machinery as promising areas for collaboration. He noted Austria’s expertise in these fields and the potential of Pakistan’s market.

Meeting Reviews Existing Trade Relations

The two sides also reviewed current trade between Pakistan and Austria.

Pakistan exports textile products, footwear and fabrics to Austria. Meanwhile, Pakistani imports from Austria include pharmaceutical machinery, hydropower technology, exploration equipment, cable cars, chemicals, Red Bull and other products.

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Both sides agreed to further strengthen the Pakistan-Austria Joint Committee. The initiative aims to encourage direct engagement among businesses, investors and trade organisations in both countries.

They also agreed to explore new opportunities in trade, investment and wider economic cooperation.

Austrian Investors Show Interest in Pakistan

Ambassador Kutschera said Austrian investors were interested in making further investments in Pakistan.

He also praised Pakistani culture, traditions and hospitality. Describing Karachi as a “Mini Pakistan”, he said he had greatly enjoyed his visit to the city.

Hashmi expressed confidence that closer diplomatic engagement and economic cooperation would help increase bilateral trade. He added that joint efforts could also create new investment opportunities for both countries.

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