Nehal Hashmi praises the military’s professional expertise and acknowledges the contributions of scientists, engineers and technical experts.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has congratulated the Pakistan Armed Forces on the successful test of the Fatah-III supersonic cruise missile.

He described the test as a significant advancement in strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

The governor said the successful test demonstrated the Armed Forces’ professional expertise, technical capabilities and defence preparedness. He added that the achievement marked an important step towards strengthening national defence and safeguarding Pakistan’s security.

Governor Praises Military Preparedness

Hashmi said Pakistan’s Armed Forces had the capability to respond effectively to defence challenges and protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sharjeel Memon Urges MQM Federal Ministers to Address Gas and Power Shortages

He also praised the scientists, engineers and technical experts involved in the missile programme. He commended their hard work, dedication and professional contributions to the country.

Nation Holds Armed Forces in High Regard

The governor said the nation held the professional excellence, sacrifices and national services of the Armed Forces in the highest regard.

“We take great pride in our brave Armed Forces,” he added.

Follow THE AZB