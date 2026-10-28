Rais Khan Meets Ultra-Runner Jamal Said, Congratulates Him on Third Championship

Rais Khan, founder and president of RK Sports Management, met international ultra-runner Jamal Said at a local hotel in Karachi. He congratulated Said on becoming a champion for the third time.

During the meeting, Khan briefed the athlete on the upcoming Green Karachi 100-Kilometer Ultra Marathon. The event aims to use sport to raise awareness about environmental protection and important social issues.

The marathon will highlight water conservation, glacier preservation, wildlife protection and the impact of climate change. It will also promote awareness against drug abuse and encourage young people to stay away from drugs.

Ultra-Marathon to Promote Environmental Awareness

Khan explained that the initiative seeks to connect long-distance running with public awareness. In addition to environmental protection, the event will highlight the importance of children’s education and healthy living.

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The organisers also aim to promote running as a positive activity for young people. They hope the event will encourage greater public interest in sports and environmental responsibility.

Jamal Said Pledges Support for Green Karachi Marathon

Jamal Said said he would participate in the Green Karachi Marathon with a message of awareness and a better Pakistan.

He emphasised that the run would represent more than a physical challenge. Instead, it would provide an opportunity to draw attention to environmental, social and health issues affecting Pakistan and the wider world.

Said also highlighted the importance of promoting sports and adventure tourism. He said such initiatives could help present Pakistan as a destination for sporting events, adventure activities and tourism.

Running as a Force for Positive Change

Said noted that running was not only about winning medals, setting records or competing for victory. It could also help raise awareness, inspire children and encourage positive change in society.

He expressed his determination to continue using the 100-kilometer run to support these goals. His message was that every kilometre and every step could contribute to a better future.

The Green Karachi 100-Kilometer Ultra Marathon is intended to combine endurance sport with awareness of environmental conservation, education, drug prevention and healthy living.

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