Sindh senior minister says Thar Coal generates more than 3,500 megawatts, yet households across the province continue to face electricity and gas shortages.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has criticised MQM’s federal ministers over persistent gas and electricity shortages. He urged them to focus on their responsibilities at the federal level.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly, Memon said Thar Coal generates more than 3,500 megawatts of electricity, which is supplied to the national grid. However, he questioned why consumers continue to face power shortages despite this generation capacity.

Gas Shortages Affect Urban and Rural Areas

Memon said load-shedding continues to affect both electricity and gas supplies. He added that rural areas receive no gas supply, while urban communities also face shortages.

He said even residents of affluent neighbourhoods in major cities have to rely on gas cylinders to meet their household needs.

Memon Calls on MQM to Raise Issue at Federal Level

The senior minister criticised MQM’s federal ministers, saying they were focusing on matters outside their official responsibilities.

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He urged MQM’s provincial assembly members to ask their federal colleagues to raise the gas and electricity issues in the federal cabinet.

Memon said federal ministers should prioritise their assigned responsibilities and work to address the problems facing consumers.

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