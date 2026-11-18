ILMA University registrar and corporate communications professional appointed to evaluate entries in the Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Marketing category.

Syed Kashif Rafi has been appointed to the Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Marketing Awards Judging Committee of the 2027 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

Rafi serves as Registrar and Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities at ILMA University. He is also Managing Director of RAPIDO and Executive Director – Strategy and Partnerships at Narrativez.

The appointment recognises his more than 25 years of professional experience across corporate communications, public relations, strategic marketing, branding, institutional development and stakeholder engagement.

Bringing Professional Experience to the Judging Panel

Rafi’s career combines academic leadership, corporate strategy and marketing expertise. This experience will bring a broad professional perspective to the international judging committee.

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As a committee member, he will contribute his knowledge and insights to assessing award submissions. He will help evaluate achievements in corporate communications, public relations and marketing.

Recognising Regional Excellence

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards recognise outstanding achievements, innovation and professional excellence among organisations and individuals across the region.

Rafi’s appointment also highlights the growing representation of Pakistani professionals in international recognition platforms. It provides an opportunity to bring Pakistan’s professional expertise and perspectives to a wider regional and global audience.

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