World Federation of Consuls had WebEx meeting on coronavirus

WEB DESK – Board of directors meeting of World Federation Consuls (FICAC) had a WebEx meeting chaired by their President Hon. Aykut Eken (Turkey) attended by Secretary-General Nikolaos Margaropoulos (Greece), VP Kostas Lefkaritis (Cyprus) and all directors.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Karachi, Hon. Consul General of Yemen & director FICAC represented Pakistan. President in his opening remarks said that climate change is a pandemic in the making as there is rise in temperature, secrecy of water and polluted air in the world but these issues were not taken seriously.

Dr. Baig explained board members that in Pakistan, government is taking strict measures to control the pandemic. In Pakistan, there are total 4,265 reported cases of covid-19 with 61 deaths. In Karachi, reported corona virus cases are 558 with 18 deaths and 96 recovered. The directors briefed corona virus situation in their countries and strategy adopted by their governments to combat.

Total number of cases reported in the world are more than 1.5 million, out of which highest numbers of deaths are in Italy 17,127, Spain 14,555, USA 12,905, France 10,328, UK 6,159, Iran 4,003, China 3,333, India 178, Pakistan 61 & Bangladesh 20. Dr. Baig requested board members need for sharing of information about the vaccine and treatment of covid-19 as well as source for supply of quality and competitive testing & health protective kits.

Directors attended the meeting, Leif Kristian Sverstad (Norway) François Piers (Belgium), Jelil Bouraoui (Tunis), Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig (Pakistan), Asif Chowdhury (Bangladesh), Dr. Marko Smole (Slovenia), Dr. Sylvain Cohen (Monaco), Mercedes Van Bladel (Chili), Purshottam Bhaggeria (India) & Patrick Debus (Belgium).

