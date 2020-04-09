The Tigers of National Youth Forum is in Action;Chairman of National Youth Forum Muhammad Hassan Samejo

Chairman of National Youth Forum Muhammad Hassan Samejo with his team distributed more than 2000 Rations bags in Karachi & interior Sindh among needy families. Our team aims to distribute more than 5000 Ration bags among needy people at their doorstep

NYF distributed 200 Ration bags among needy people at (Village Heeral), 500 Ration bags at (Dhoronaro Village) and 100 Ration bags at (Haji Khan Muhammad Mangrio Village) in district Umerkot.

Furthermore, NYF arranged lunch for the needy people in Chachro, Tharparker, as we all know that the pandemic disease is spreading all over the world and there is a lockdown in the countries. In this critical and harsh condition, everyone is not able to survive, In our surroundings, there are poor people, orphans, widows and disabled persons are living and there is a scarcity of resources like food and water in their houses. It’s very difficult to manage their life to face poverty and inflation, so our team has decided to provide cooked food on the daily routine for 10 to 15 days in Chachro district Tharparkar.

Chairman National Youth Forum said we are distributing Ration at the door of every daily wager and we will not leave our people in this difficult time, We are with the people of Pakistan



INSHALLAH ALLAH ALMIGHTY give us the strength to get rid of COVID’19. Chairman of National Youth Forum Muhammad Hassan Samejo

