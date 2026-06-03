With all 48 World Cup squads now confirmed, attention has turned to how teams compare in terms of players, clubs, and age profiles ahead of the tournament.

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Analysts are examining which clubs contribute the most players, how squads are distributed across top leagues, and which teams are the youngest or oldest.

Manchester City Lead Club Representation

Manchester City lead all clubs in player representation. They have 19 players selected across 12 national teams. As a result, they remain the most influential club on the international stage.

Arsenal follow with 16 players representing 10 nations. In addition, reigning league champions across England, Spain, Germany, and France also feature heavily in the tournament.

Inter Milan, however, have only seven players selected. This is mainly due to Italy’s absence from the competition.

Premier League Contributions Vary

Within the Premier League, squad contributions differ widely. Crystal Palace have 12 players selected, placing them ahead of several traditional top clubs.

Meanwhile, Sunderland, Chelsea, and Liverpool each have 11 representatives when loan players are included. This reflects diverse international recruitment strategies.

In contrast, Brentford, Everton, and Leeds have just four players each. Therefore, most of their squads will enjoy an extended off-season.

Top Leagues Dominate Squads

Most players come from Europe’s top five leagues. These include the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

However, Spain stands out as the only national squad made entirely of players from these leagues. At the same time, several players from outside Europe also feature, including Ivan Toney in Saudi Arabia and Leroy Sané in Turkey.

Age Gaps Across Teams

Age differences are also significant across squads. Panama have the oldest squad overall, followed by Iran and Colombia, both averaging over 30 years.

Brazil also rely on experienced players such as Danilo, Casemiro, and Neymar, all aged 34. Scotland field one of the oldest squads as well, boosted by veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Record-Breaking Veterans and Young Talents

Craig Gordon will be the oldest player at the tournament at 43 years and 162 days. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in his sixth World Cup at age 41.

At the other end, Ivory Coast have the youngest squad. Their lineup includes teenage talents Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure.

Spain and Morocco also field young teams. Spain’s squad includes Lamine Yamal (18) and Pau Cubarsi (19), both seen as key rising stars.

Youngest Players to Watch

Mexico’s Gilberto Mora will be the youngest player at the tournament at 17 years and 240 days. He will turn 18 later in the year.

Similarly, Czech midfielder Hugo Sochurek and Germany’s Lennart Karl are among the youngest players expected to feature. Both have recently broken into senior football at club level.