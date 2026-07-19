Spain and Argentina prepare for the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Lionel Messi eyes a historic second consecutive World Cup title as Spain target their second crown in a highly anticipated final in New Jersey.

World Cup Final fever has gripped New Jersey as Spain and Argentina prepare for Sunday’s title clash at MetLife Stadium, where more than 80,000 fans are expected to witness one of football’s biggest matches.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hopes to lead his country to a second consecutive World Cup title, a feat no team has achieved since Brazil retained the trophy in 1962. Spain, meanwhile, aim to lift their second World Cup after winning their first title in 2010.

Tournament organisers said they are closely monitoring smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires. Officials remain in contact with the US National Weather Service and continue to assess weather conditions ahead of kick-off.

US President Donald Trump will attend the final, marking his only appearance at the tournament. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also confirmed she will attend after receiving an invitation from Trump.

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Speaking ahead of the match, Spain captain Rodri predicted a demanding contest and said his team is ready for a physical battle.

“We can adapt to any situation,” Rodri said. “We know how to defend, counter-attack and control possession. That balance has brought us to the final.”

Rodri also said Spain would avoid reacting to any attempts to disrupt their rhythm.

“If those situations arise, we must stay focused and play our football,” he added.

The Manchester City midfielder described Messi as “the greatest of all time” but stressed that Argentina’s strength extends far beyond their captain.

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino also acknowledged the challenge of stopping the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Messi is always a huge challenge,” Merino said. “But what matters most is helping the team win.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his players would pay “special attention” to Messi but ruled out assigning a dedicated man-marker.

He recalled facing Messi during his coaching career in Spain’s youth system, when a man-marking plan failed after the Argentine scored four goals in the closing stages of a match.

“We won’t use man-to-man marking,” De la Fuente said. “We must stay alert throughout the game.”

The Spanish coach also rejected suggestions that Argentina would rely on unsporting tactics.

“I have enormous respect for Argentina and for Lionel Scaloni,” he said. “I expect a final where quality football decides the winner.”

Scaloni praised Messi’s remarkable career and encouraged supporters to enjoy watching the Argentine star in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

“He has made history. He is a legend,” Scaloni said.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez admitted the team’s achievements still leave him emotional.

“Sometimes I cry when I think about everything we have achieved,” Martínez said. “We should enjoy every moment because we will remember this forever.”

Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major international trophy by winning the 2021 Copa América, before lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They now stand one victory away from defending the title.

Scaloni described Spain as a complete team and admitted they present one of Argentina’s toughest challenges.

“They are a great side,” he said. “Everything about them concerns us.”

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