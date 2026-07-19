Users in Pakistan, the United States and several other countries report problems accessing Facebook and Instagram as Meta investigates the disruption.

Meta Outage affected thousands of users on Sunday as Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread service disruptions across several countries, according to reports from outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Both social media platforms, owned by Meta, saw a sharp increase in user reports, with many people unable to access accounts, load feeds or use key features.

In Pakistan, users began reporting Facebook issues at around 12:26pm. Downdetector recorded a peak of 191 reports at 1:29pm before the number gradually declined to 174 by 1:44pm.

Instagram users in Pakistan also reported problems from 12:30pm. Reports reached 173 at 1:29pm before easing to 161 by 1:44pm.

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In the United States, Facebook outage reports climbed to 4,587 before falling to 3,161, while Instagram reports exceeded 4,300 and continued to rise during the afternoon.

Many users reported login failures, missing news feeds and error messages stating that their accounts were “temporarily unavailable” because of a site issue. Others said the mobile apps continued to work, although some features remained unavailable.

Meta had not announced the cause of the disruption at the time of publication.

The latest incident follows another major Meta outage in June, when Facebook, Instagram and several other company services experienced widespread disruptions affecting tens of thousands of users worldwide. At that time, Meta acknowledged the issue and said its engineers were working to restore services.

Meta also experienced a major global outage in March 2024, when Facebook, Instagram and Threads remained inaccessible for several hours after users were unexpectedly logged out of their accounts.

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