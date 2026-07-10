Women Journalists: Sharmila Farooqui calls for safer workplaces and stronger leadership opportunities

Speakers at a Karachi media conference urge collective action to improve safety, equality and representation for women in Pakistan’s journalism industry.

Women Journalists must be provided with a safe, equal and empowering work environment, Member of the National Assembly Sharmila Farooqui said as she called for greater female participation in Pakistan’s media industry.

Addressing the one-day conference, “Empowering Women Journalists: Leadership, Safety and Innovation,” in Karachi, Farooqui said the number of women entering journalism is declining and requires urgent attention. She said women journalists play a crucial role in reporting on issues affecting women, children and other social sectors.

Reflecting on the changing nature of journalism, she said, “In the past, a successful journalist was the one who broke the news first. Today, a successful journalist is the one whose story proves to be accurate the next day.”

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The conference, organised by the Women Media Center Pakistan (WMC) with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), brought together journalists, media professionals, academics, civil society representatives and students from across Pakistan. Participants discussed leadership, digital safety, online harassment, misinformation, ethical journalism, artificial intelligence and the future of digital media.

WMC Founder and Chief Executive Officer Fauzia Shaheen highlighted the gap between women studying journalism and their representation in media organisations, particularly in leadership positions. She encouraged women to pursue leadership roles and actively shape the future of the profession.

Amber Shamsi, Editor at Nukta Pakistan, shared her career experiences and said her passion for journalism helped her overcome financial and professional challenges. She also reflected on reporting from conflict situations and stressed the importance of resilience in the profession.

Digital rights activist and Bolo Bhi co-founder Farieha Aziz warned that women journalists continue to face widespread online abuse, including AI-generated deepfakes, despite existing cybercrime laws. She called for stronger legal protections and more effective enforcement to ensure journalists’ safety.

BBC Urdu and Arab News Pakistan reporter Buraq Shabbir emphasised the need to verify information through multiple credible sources to combat misinformation and disinformation in the digital age.

Rabia Mushtaq, Senior Sub-Editor at Geo Digital, said artificial intelligence can support journalism but cannot replace editorial judgment or rigorous fact-checking. She stressed that verification remains the foundation of credible reporting.

Senior Dawn journalist Shazia Hasan encouraged women reporters to pursue specialised reporting beats based on their interests instead of limiting themselves to traditionally assigned roles. She shared her experience of covering sports in a predominantly male environment.

Academic Dr. Huma Baqai said women have made significant progress in many sectors but remain underrepresented in leadership and decision-making positions. She also highlighted the need for greater female participation in artificial intelligence and technology leadership.

Interactive discussions during the conference focused on newsroom equality, digital security, ethical reporting, leadership opportunities and the growing influence of social media on journalism.

Speakers unanimously called on media organisations, policymakers and civil society to work together to create safer workplaces, expand leadership opportunities and ensure equal participation for women across Pakistan’s media industry.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting women journalists, strengthening professional development and building a more inclusive and secure media environment.

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