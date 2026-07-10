Karachi Matric Results: BSEK announces Class 10 Science Group results for 2026 (link here)

Muhammad Azlan Syed secures first position with 94.55% marks as the Karachi board becomes the first matric board in Sindh to declare SSC Part-II results.

Karachi Matric Results for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Science Group examinations have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), making it the first matriculation board in Sindh to declare this year’s results.

link here https://www.bsek.edu.pk/#/results

The results have been uploaded to the board’s official website, while a ceremony was held at the BSEK conference hall to announce the names of top-performing students from the Science Group and candidates with hearing and speech impairments.

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Chairman BSEK Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput, Secretary Dr. Naveed Ahmed and Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto distributed cash prizes and merit certificates among the position holders. The first-position winner received Rs200,000, the second-position holder Rs150,000, and the third-position holder Rs100,000.

In the Science Group, Muhammad Azlan Syed, a student of Falconhouse Grammar School, North Karachi, secured first position with 94.55% marks. Reja Kamran of Apex School, Model Colony, claimed second position with 94.00%, while Ayesha Adnan of Usman Public School, Campus-1, North Karachi, secured third position with 93.91%.

Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto said 176,152 candidates registered for the examinations, while 175,200 appeared. A total of 952 candidates remained absent and 29,655 failed.

According to the board, 91,481 boys and 84,671 girls appeared in the Science Group examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.87%.

Among the successful candidates, 35,529 obtained A-1 Grade, 51,022 secured A Grade, 34,910 achieved B Grade, 17,153 earned C Grade, 3,060 received D Grade, while 14 candidates passed with E Grade.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput congratulated the position holders and praised the efforts of teachers and parents in supporting students’ academic success. He said educational boards play a vital role in improving the education system and described the top-performing students as role models for future generations.

He also acknowledged the dedication of teachers and BSEK employees, saying their hard work and commitment ensured the timely preparation and announcement of the examination results.

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