August 1, 2026

Nushki operation kills seven Fitna al Hindustan militants, ISPR says

Web Desk August 1, 2026
Pakistan security forces carry out an intelligence-based operation against militants in Nushki District.

Security forces conduct a counterterrorism operation in Nushki, Balochistan.

Nushki operation resulted in the killing of seven militants, including a suspected suicide bomber, during an intelligence-based raid in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. Security forces launched the operation after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of militants linked to Fitna al Hindustan, which Pakistan’s military describes as an Indian proxy.

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Security forces identified the militant hideout through surveillance before launching a swift operation. Troops stormed the location and killed all seven militants during the exchange.

The forces also recovered and destroyed a cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the site. ISPR said the action prevented the militants from carrying out future attacks.

Security personnel have continued sanitisation operations across the area. They aim to locate any remaining militants and clear the district of terrorist threats.

According to ISPR, the operation forms part of Pakistan’s nationwide counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The military said security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and maintaining peace across the country.

ISPR did not report any casualties among security personnel. Independent sources have not yet verified the military’s account of the operation.

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