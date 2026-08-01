August 1, 2026

US Consulate Peshawar closes as diplomatic engagement shifts to Islamabad

Web Desk August 1, 2026
Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker visits the US Consulate General in Peshawar before its official closure.

US officials mark the closure of the Consulate General in Peshawar.

US Consulate in Peshawar has officially concluded its operations, with Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker reaffirming Washington’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During a visit to the consulate, Baker met Consul General Tom Eckert and staff to mark the closure and recognize the service of those who worked at the diplomatic mission.

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Baker described the partnership between the United States and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as enduring and said the closure would not affect continued diplomatic engagement with the province.

She thanked the consulate team for their dedication and acknowledged their contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and supporting cooperation across the region.

Following the closure, responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unit (KPU) at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. The transition aims to ensure continued engagement with provincial authorities, local communities and development partners.

According to the U.S. mission, the new arrangement will allow the embassy to continue its diplomatic, economic and public engagement activities with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while maintaining longstanding bilateral cooperation.

The closure marks the end of the U.S. Consulate’s presence in Peshawar, while diplomatic outreach to the province will continue through the embassy in Islamabad.

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