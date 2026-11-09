Women Empowerment: Womenpreneur Pakistan Hosts ‘The Pink Tea – The Support Ecosystem’ in Karachi

Womenpreneur Pakistan hosts The Pink Tea – The Support Ecosystem in Karachi

The gathering brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders and changemakers to promote collaboration, networking and opportunities for women across Pakistan.

Womenpreneur Pakistan Organization hosted The Pink Tea – The Support Ecosystem at Kanteen Restaurant in Karachi. The gathering celebrated women’s empowerment and highlighted the importance of building a strong support network for women across Pakistan.

The event brought together distinguished guests, business leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives and supporters. They shared a common vision of creating opportunities for women through collaboration, professional connections and mutual support.

Among the prominent attendees were D. Tabaan of SIEHS GOS, Syed Turab Shah, Rafiq Vayani, Zia Gorchani, Jhanara Khan, Muneeza Zeeshan, Hassan Akhtar Khan, Chairman H&A, Ali Arsh Khan, Chairman IBF, Mrs Ali, Nayyar Sultana, Shireen Mufti, Dr Naureen Butt, Sahar Shah, Saima Hafeez, Hassan Khan, AI Guru, Fariha Imran and Shireen Khan.

Amber Sheikh, CEO of We Pakistan, and Amin Memon, Director of Al-Amin Impex, also attended the gathering. Sara Ayaz and other distinguished guests joined the event.

Womenpreneur Pakistan expressed gratitude to all participating brands, guests and supporters. The organisation acknowledged their contributions and commitment to its mission of empowering women.

The gathering also highlighted the organisation’s broader vision under the theme Expand Your Horizons with Empowering Visionaries. Its mission focuses on helping women grow, build connections, simplify everyday challenges and access meaningful opportunities.

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A key message of the initiative was that women need more than inspiration to succeed. They also need resources, professional networks, practical guidance and a supportive community. Womenpreneur Pakistan aims to bring these elements together through its membership platform.

The organisation outlined five key initiatives to support women’s personal and professional development. These include She Rose Anyway, which promotes confidence, resilience and self-growth. Its Professional Success Toolkits offer practical resources to improve productivity and save time.

Another initiative, Sustainable Inner Calmness, focuses on wellbeing and personal development. Meanwhile, Rapid Business Diagnostics helps women identify business challenges and establish practical priorities. The fifth initiative, Growth Momentum, encourages consistent progress through learning, accountability and implementation.

Womenpreneur Pakistan also highlighted its community experiences. These include Pink Tea – The Support Ecosystem, Mother’s Day Fun Tea Party and Expand Your Horizons – Get Tasks Done. The organisation also hosts the Womenpreneur Wonder Women Awards, combining networking with learning opportunities.

Through these initiatives, Womenpreneur Pakistan aims to create an inclusive platform where women can support one another, strengthen their businesses and achieve personal growth.

The organisation invited women to join its membership community and become part of a network that promotes collaboration, shared progress and empowerment.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collective support to build a stronger ecosystem for women and contribute towards a healthier Pakistan.

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