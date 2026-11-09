November 10, 2026

Karachi Port: Saudi-Pakistani Business Council Chairman Explores Maritime Investment Opportunities

Web Desk November 9, 2026

Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud visits Karachi Port and SAPTL, expressing interest in green port initiatives, terminal expansion and strategic connectivity projects.

Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud and Saudi business delegation meet KPT officials during Karachi Port visit

Saudi-Pakistani business delegation visits Karachi Port Trust to explore maritime investment opportunities

KARACHI (November 9, 2026): H.H. Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Joint Business Council (Saudi Chapter), visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPTL–HPH). He led a high-level Saudi business delegation to explore investment opportunities and strengthen maritime cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI(M), S.Bt (Retd), welcomed the delegation. Federal Secretary of Maritime Affairs Capt. Muhammad Khurram Agha (Retd) and Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch also attended the meeting.

Prince Mansour and Federal Secretary Capt. Khurram Agha jointly chaired the ensuing session. Discussions focused on maritime investment, port infrastructure and opportunities for business cooperation.

During the meeting, Chairman KPT highlighted Karachi Port’s development into a fifth-generation port facility. He also presented its record performance during the financial year 2025–26. In addition, he outlined the port’s growing transshipment operations and ongoing modernisation programme.

He identified several major investment opportunities for Saudi businesses. These included the proposed 140-acre Maritime Business District and the development of Manora Shipyard.

He also highlighted strategic connectivity projects designed to improve cargo movement and port access. These included the M-10 Port Link, KPT-Pipri Freight Corridor, ML-1 railway linkage and East-West Wharves Connectivity Bridge.

Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud and Saudi business delegation meet KPT officials during Karachi Port visit Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud and Saudi business delegation meet KPT officials during Karachi Port visit Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud and Saudi business delegation meet KPT officials during Karachi Port visit Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al-Saud and Saudi business delegation meet KPT officials during Karachi Port visit

Prince Mansour expressed keen interest in Karachi Port’s Maritime Business District and green port initiatives. He also highlighted the investment potential of terminal infrastructure expansion and connectivity projects. He recognised opportunities for mutually beneficial Saudi investment and joint ventures.

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The delegation also visited SAPTL–HPH to examine its operations and modern cargo-handling facilities. The visit provided Saudi representatives with first-hand insight into the terminal’s operational capabilities and infrastructure.

The engagement reaffirmed Karachi Port Trust’s commitment to strengthening business ties with Saudi Arabia. It also highlighted efforts to attract foreign investment and expand maritime cooperation.

Through these initiatives, KPT aims to strengthen Karachi Port’s position as a major regional hub for maritime trade and logistics.

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