The sexual harassment case against former national team captain and star batter Babar Azam is in the news again, let’s know. Who is the girl who filed a case against Babar Azam?

The case was first discussed in the media in 2020 when a girl named Hamiza Mukhtar in Lahore claimed in a press conference that she has been living in Babar Azam’s neighborhood, both have been studying in the same school, Babar Azam cheated me in love.

Hamiza accused Babar Azam of sexual assault and harassment, saying that Babar promised to marry in 2010 but was tortured whenever she demanded nikah, both families were not ready for marriage, eventually Babar Azam refused.

Hamiza alleged that I spent crores of rupees of my beauty salon earnings on Babar Azam, on my complaint, the matter was heard in the police and no action was taken by the PCB.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned the proceedings till December 12 without hearing the appeal against the verdict of the additional sessions judge.

It should be noted that the woman had accused cricketer Babar Azam of harassment, on which the Additional Sessions Judge had also ruled. On the other hand, the PCB has termed the allegations of the woman as a personal issue of Babar Azam.