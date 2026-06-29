WhatsApp Usernames: Platform to Let Users Chat Without Sharing Phone Numbers

Meta says the new feature will give users greater privacy and control by allowing connections through unique usernames.

WhatsApp Usernames will soon allow people to connect and chat without revealing their phone numbers, as the messaging platform prepares to introduce a global privacy update for its three billion users.

The Meta-owned platform announced that users will begin reserving unique usernames through the app from Monday, although using a username will remain optional. The feature is expected to roll out worldwide over the coming months.

Once fully launched, users will be able to exchange usernames instead of phone numbers when connecting on the platform. WhatsApp said people will retain the ability to block or report unwanted messages.

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Usernames can contain up to 35 characters and may be changed or removed at any time. However, certain names linked to high-profile public figures and celebrities will remain unavailable to prevent impersonation.

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s head of product, said user feedback showed that many people did not always want to share personal phone numbers, particularly in group conversations.

She said the update aims to give users more control over how they present themselves on the platform.

WhatsApp described the change as a privacy-focused feature designed to improve user choice while maintaining account security.

The update follows a similar move introduced by Signal in 2024, which also allowed people to connect using usernames instead of visible phone numbers.

Privacy experts welcomed the additional protection but noted that broader concerns around data collection remain. Carissa Veliz, professor at Oxford University and author of Privacy is Power, said messaging content remains encrypted but highlighted ongoing concerns over metadata collection for advertising purposes.

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WhatsApp said private message content remains protected through end-to-end encryption and is not used for advertising. However, data such as messaging activity and interaction patterns may still support advertising systems.

Phone numbers will still be required to create a WhatsApp account, but once the feature is fully activated, individual numbers will no longer appear publicly on the app.

The platform also confirmed that messaging services will not fall under the UK’s planned social media restrictions for users under 16, expected to take effect next year.

Separately, WhatsApp announced leadership changes, with Kunal Shah set to become head of the platform following the departure of Will Cathcart after seven years in the role.