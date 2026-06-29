Pune Court: Indian Court Awards Death Sentence in Three-Year-Old Girl Murder Case

Court in Pune delivers verdict in the child assault and murder case.

Judge describes the crime as exceptionally brutal and says no leniency was justified after conviction for abduction, sexual assault and murder.

Pune Court has sentenced a 65-year-old man to death after convicting him of abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old girl, ruling that the severity of the crime left no room for leniency.

According to Indian media reports, the District and Sessions Court in Pune, Maharashtra, handed the death sentence to Bhim Rao Kamble after finding him guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault and murder.

In its judgment, the court described the case as exceptionally horrific and stated that the brutality shown towards the child was enough to shock society’s collective conscience. The court said the harshest punishment was necessary in response to the gravity of the crime.

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During the proceedings, prosecutors referred to several Supreme Court judgments and argued that only capital punishment could meet the demands of justice. The court accepted that position.

Delivering the verdict, the judge said injuries found on the victim’s body reflected extreme violence and inhuman treatment.

The court also observed that the convict had previously been linked to a sexual offence case. Despite that history, he committed another serious offence and showed no sign of remorse during the trial.

Police said the incident took place on 1 May when the accused allegedly lured the child to a cattle shed by offering food items and showing her a newborn calf. Investigators alleged that he sexually assaulted and later killed the child.

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After receiving information from the family, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed the accused taking the child with him.

Authorities arrested the suspect based on the evidence, and the court later convicted him on all charges including abduction, sexual assault and murder.