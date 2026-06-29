Brazil vs Japan: Brazil Fight Back to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Pre-Quarter Finals

Irfan Shaikh June 30, 2026 0

Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the second half as Brazil overturned Japan’s early lead in Houston.

Brazil players celebrate after defeating Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Brazil celebrate a dramatic late winner against Japan in Houston.

Brazil vs Japan delivered late drama as Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 and secure a place in the pre-quarter finals.

The knockout match in Houston began with a surprise breakthrough from Japan. In the 29th minute, Sano put Japan ahead after capitalising on an opportunity to stun the Brazilian side. Japan maintained its 1-0 advantage until the end of the first half.

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Brazil responded strongly after the break and increased pressure in search of an equaliser. Casemiro brought his side level with a second-half goal and shifted momentum toward the five-time world champions.

As the match approached extra time, Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive goal just one minute before full-time to complete Brazil’s comeback and seal qualification for the next stage.

Brazil’s victory sends the team into the FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-quarter finals, keeping alive its hopes of another world title.

In another Round of 32 fixture, Germany will face Paraguay later in the night, while the Netherlands will take on Morocco according to Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier in the tournament, co-host Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 to qualify for the pre-quarter finals for the first time in the country’s history.

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