Welnox Partners with P&G to Bring Vicks VapoRub to Pakistan

Welnox partners with P&G to make Vicks VapoRub available across Pakistan.

Welnox, a Martin Dow Group company, has entered into a licensing partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) for Vicks VapoRub in Pakistan.

The product is expected to become available at pharmacies across the country in the coming weeks. The partnership marks an expansion of Welnox’s consumer healthcare portfolio.

Partnership Expands Healthcare Access

According to Welnox, the agreement supports Martin Dow Group’s broader commitment to expanding access to reliable healthcare products.

The company aims to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to consumers across Pakistan. Vicks VapoRub will add a globally recognised consumer healthcare brand to its portfolio.

Vicks has been part of family care routines for generations. The brand has more than 125 years of heritage in consumer healthcare.

Vicks VapoRub Targets Common Cold Symptoms

Vicks VapoRub is formulated to provide relief from common cold symptoms.

According to the company, the product is intended to help with symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, headache and body aches. It also provides comfort associated with breathing difficulties during a cold.

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Consumers will be able to purchase the product through pharmacies once distribution begins.

Welnox CEO Highlights Growth Opportunity

Anwar Zaman, CEO of Welnox, said the partnership fits the company’s strategy to develop a strong consumer-focused healthcare portfolio.

“Vicks VapoRub is an iconic brand with enduring equity, and a natural fit with our vision to build a strong, consumer-centric healthcare portfolio,” Zaman said.

He added that Welnox sees significant potential to build on the brand’s established position and create new growth opportunities in Pakistan.

Product Availability Expected Soon

Welnox said Vicks VapoRub will be available at pharmacies across Pakistan in the coming weeks.

The launch will expand the company’s presence in the consumer healthcare market. At the same time, Welnox expects the partnership to strengthen its portfolio of established healthcare brands.

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