Pakistan Cables showcases its engineering and manufacturing capabilities at Middle East Energy in Dubai.

Pakistan Cables Ltd. showcased its engineering and manufacturing capabilities at Middle East Energy (MEE) in Dubai, highlighting its wires, cables and electrical solutions for international markets.

The company participated in the exhibition from August 31 to September 3. Pakistan Cables also presented its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nooriabad.

Pakistan Cables Highlights Manufacturing Strength

Middle East Energy is a major international exhibition for the energy and electrical industry.

The event brings together manufacturers, technology providers, industry professionals and buyers from across the global market. For Pakistan Cables, the exhibition provided an opportunity to present its manufacturing and engineering capabilities to international audiences.

Its portfolio at the event covered a wide range of wires, cables and electrical solutions.

Moreover, the company highlighted its focus on international quality standards and advanced manufacturing technology.

Nooriabad Facility Showcased in Dubai

Pakistan Cables also presented its new Nooriabad manufacturing facility.

The facility reflects the company’s investment in modern technology and expanded production capacity. According to the company, these investments are designed to strengthen its ability to serve customers with internationally competitive products.

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Visitors, exhibitors and industry peers showed strong interest in the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

Particular attention focused on product quality, advanced cable technology and Pakistan Cables’ investment in modern production facilities.

CEO Highlights Pakistan’s Engineering Potential

Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO of Pakistan Cables, said the company’s participation reflected its commitment to taking Pakistani engineering excellence to international markets.

“Our investments in advanced manufacturing technology and our new Nooriabad facility strengthen our ability to serve customers with world-class products while demonstrating Pakistan’s growing industrial capabilities,” he said.

The company views international exhibitions such as MEE as an important platform for connecting Pakistani manufacturing capabilities with global customers.

Pakistan Cables Achieves 35kV KEMA Test Milestone

The company also highlighted its recent achievement in medium-voltage cable testing.

Salman Tahir, Director Sales & Business Development at Pakistan Cables, said the company became the first in Pakistan to pass the KEMA type test for 35kV medium-voltage cables.

KEMA Labs in the Netherlands conducted the test.

Tahir said the achievement reflected Pakistan Cables’ focus on global benchmarks and product quality. The certification also strengthens the company’s credentials in international markets.

Company Targets Global Markets

Pakistan Cables said its participation at Middle East Energy reinforced its position as a globally competitive Pakistani manufacturer and exporter.

The company aims to build on its investments in technology, quality and engineering. These efforts could help expand the international reach of its products.

Meanwhile, the Nooriabad facility represents another step in Pakistan Cables’ long-term manufacturing strategy.

Overall, the company used the Dubai exhibition to highlight how sustained investment can strengthen Pakistan’s industrial capabilities and create products for global markets.

About Pakistan Cables

Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables Ltd. describes itself as Pakistan’s oldest wires and cables manufacturer.

The company has been listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange since 1955. Its products and services have a presence in more than 200 cities and towns across Pakistan.

Pakistan Cables is part of the Amir S. Chinoy Group. The company holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

Various cable products have also undergone type testing by KEMA in the Netherlands.

In addition, the company’s science-based emission reduction targets have received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Pakistan Cables is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and has made a net-zero commitment.

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