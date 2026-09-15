Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of a new People’s Bus Service route connecting Larkana, Qambar and Shahdadkot.

The new route will begin operations on September 18, 2026. It will run from Larkana to Shahdadkot via Qambar, providing a new public transport option for residents in the three cities and surrounding areas.

New Bus Route to Improve Regional Connectivity

The decision came during a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department chaired by Sharjeel Memon.

Transport officials briefed the minister on ongoing projects, proposed routes and efforts to improve public transport facilities across Sindh.

Officials also reviewed progress on the distribution of Pink Scooties for women in Mirpurkhas.

Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Behzad Memon and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Sindh Expands People’s Bus Service

Sharjeel Memon said the new route would provide safer, more affordable and modern travel facilities to residents of Larkana, Qambar and Shahdadkot.

He directed officials to ensure all essential passenger facilities before the service begins.

Meanwhile, the minister said the People’s Bus Service would continue expanding to other cities and districts across Sindh.

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According to Memon, the provincial government is taking practical steps to improve public transport and make daily travel more accessible for citizens.

Green and Orange Line Ridership Rises

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Green Line BRT and Orange Line BRT services.

Memon said Green Line ridership had reached 88,000 passengers. The Orange Line has also recorded stronger demand, with more than 11,000 passengers using the service daily.

The minister linked the increase to efforts to improve public transport facilities across the province.

Pink Scooties to Be Distributed in Mirpurkhas

The meeting also discussed the upcoming distribution of Pink Scooties among eligible women in Mirpurkhas.

Sharjeel Memon said women’s access to transport remains a priority for the Sindh government.

He described the Pink Scooties and Pink Buses as practical initiatives aimed at improving mobility for women.

Furthermore, the government plans to expand transport options that can help women travel more independently and conveniently.

Double-Decker and EV Bus Routes Under Review

Officials also discussed route planning for additional double-decker buses and electric vehicle (EV) buses.

Sharjeel Memon directed the department to complete route planning promptly.

The proposed expansion aims to provide modern and environmentally friendly transport options. In addition, the government wants to improve connectivity and passenger convenience across Sindh.

Overall, the meeting focused on expanding public transport services, increasing passenger access and introducing modern mobility solutions across the province.

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