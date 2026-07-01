LADIESFUND Istanbul: Dawood Global Foundation Launches Women’s Network in Türkiye

Pakistani women leaders gather at the launch of LADIESFUND Istanbul at the Consulate General of Pakistan.

New international chapter brings together Pakistani women leaders in Istanbul to strengthen entrepreneurship, mentorship, and global collaboration.

Dawood Global Foundation launched LADIESFUND Istanbul at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul, marking the expansion of its international network dedicated to connecting and empowering Pakistani women across the world.

The inaugural event brought together Pakistani women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers residing in Türkiye. Hosted by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul, the gathering focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, economic participation, and strengthening ties between Pakistani women in Türkiye and the wider LADIESFUND global community.

PUBG MOBILE x NARUTO: PUBG MOBILE Announces Landmark NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Collaboration

The event was hosted by Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul, H.E. Khawaja Khurram Naeem, who welcomed a delegation of women representing diverse professional backgrounds for a roundtable discussion aimed at encouraging collaboration and creating opportunities for growth.

LADIESFUND Istanbul plans to support networking, mentorship, entrepreneurship, and cross-border partnerships while creating stronger pathways for women-led businesses and professional development.

Participants included actress Mariam Mirza, artist Madiha Muzaffar, business owner Yasemin Khan, HR professional Hamidah Zaki, VavaCars founder Alizay Saeed, blogger Mishal Agha, and entrepreneur Feryal Shahzad. The delegation was led by Tara Uzra Dawood, Chief Executive Officer of LADIESFUND.

Khawaja Khurram Naeem said he was pleased to welcome accomplished Pakistani women making contributions across sectors including finance, marketing, and business, adding that the Consulate looks forward to supporting initiatives that advance their goals.

Tara Uzra Dawood said the launch reflects LADIESFUND’s vision of building a global community of Pakistani women who support, mentor, and create opportunities for one another across borders. She added that expanding international chapters strengthens economic participation and highlights the leadership and talent of Pakistani women globally.

Delegates also highlighted the importance of creating stronger international connections. Madiha Muzaffar said the initiative creates opportunities to connect women artisans in Pakistan with a wider global network. Alizay Saeed said the platform demonstrates how investment in women’s education and economic independence can generate broader social and economic impact.

Feryal Shahzad described the gathering as a meaningful platform for sharing perspectives, while Hamidah Zaki said she looks forward to collaborating with the community to support women entrepreneurs in growing and scaling their initiatives.

With the launch of LADIESFUND Istanbul, Dawood Global Foundation continues to expand its international presence and deepen efforts to foster leadership, entrepreneurship, and collaboration among Pakistani women across industries and regions.

Follow THE AZB